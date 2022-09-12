Rolando Alvarez, the District 3 Commissioner for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners has been nominated to serve on the National Association of Counties (NACo) Telecommunications and Technology Steering Committee. 

NACo’s committees are often referred upon when making legislative policy decisions. This nomination to the Telecommunications and Technology Steering Committee will keep Barrow County citizens on the forefront of any technology and telecommunications-focused developments on Capitol Hill.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.