Rolando Alvarez, the District 3 Commissioner for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners has been nominated to serve on the National Association of Counties (NACo) Telecommunications and Technology Steering Committee.
NACo’s committees are often referred upon when making legislative policy decisions. This nomination to the Telecommunications and Technology Steering Committee will keep Barrow County citizens on the forefront of any technology and telecommunications-focused developments on Capitol Hill.
This opportunity also allows members to share and collaborate with members across the nation to strengthen local communities.
“I am excited to be a part of this committee because I think there is a real opportunity to help elected leaders at the national level better understand what our telecommunications and technology priorities should be. More importantly, we can help connect those priorities to specific laws that can make a difference in our county and elsewhere. Hopefully this steering committee will help educate our elected leaders and make sure the laws they approve on our behalf are based on real world, current technology trends that can make a difference for all of us," said Alvarez.
The mission of NACo is to strengthen America’s counties, and through its nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees, it unites county officials to:
• Advocate county priorities in federal policy making
• Promote exemplary county policies and practices
• Nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks
• Optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and
• Enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
