BCFB receives GFB award

Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall, left, presents Barrow County Farm Bureau Office Manager Staci Waters and BCFB President Russ Wilburn with a GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. The award was presented on Dec. 5 during the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Convention held on Jekyll Island.

 Submitted photo

Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island. Russ Wilburn is the BCFB president. Staci Waters is the BCFB office manager.

BCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31. The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers – Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd) with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories – small, medium & large.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.