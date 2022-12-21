Barrow County Farm Bureau (BCFB) was recognized for its outstanding member programs and agricultural advocacy activities at the 85th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) Convention held Dec. 4-6 on Jekyll Island. Russ Wilburn is the BCFB president. Staci Waters is the BCFB office manager.
BCFB received the GFB Rewarding Excellence in Ag Program (REAP) Planter Award in the organization’s large membership division. GFB’s REAP award honors county Farm Bureaus for the organization/membership, advocacy, leadership development, education & outreach activities they did between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31. The REAP Awards are divided into three tiers – Harvester (1st), Planter (2nd) and Cultivator (3rd) with five tier winners in each of GFB’s three membership categories – small, medium & large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.