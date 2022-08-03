Customers at the Barrow County Farmers Market can now swipe their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase fresh and locally-sourced produce and food.
The Barrow County Farmers Market, which is in its third season of operation and supports local farmers and artisans, is now able to accept EBT payments making it possible for Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) participants to purchase various locally-sourced items using their benefits. SNAP eligible items include: breads, fruits, vegetables, meats, and more.
“Our farmers work hard year round to provide our community with the best vegetables, meats, breads and herbs available,” said Lydia Huff, manager of the Barrow County Farmers Market. “We are really excited to now be able to provide SNAP participants the option to use their benefits to purchase locally grown items and to meet the farmers they're supporting in-person.”
Customers that are interested in using their SNAP benefits at the farmers market will need to visit the information tent prior to making purchases. Staff members will swipe their EBT card and provide tokens that they can exchange with vendors at the market to purchase SNAP eligible items.
The Barrow County Farmers Market is located at 15 Porter Street and is open Saturdays from 8:30am to 12:30pm during the months of April-November. Pets are welcome.
