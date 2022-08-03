Customers at the Barrow County Farmers Market can now swipe their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card to purchase fresh and locally-sourced produce and food.

The Barrow County Farmers Market, which is in its third season of operation and supports local farmers and artisans, is now able to accept EBT payments making it possible for Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP) participants to purchase various locally-sourced items using their benefits. SNAP eligible items include: breads, fruits, vegetables, meats, and more.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.