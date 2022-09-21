Volunteers are needed Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 a.m. at the Holly Hill shopping center, located at 201 W Athens Street in Winder as YMCA members and the Barrow County Food Pantry pack meals and serve those in need in the community.
Each September, the YMCA of Georgia's Piedmont sponsors the Barrow County Food Pantry to provide assistance to those in the community experiencing hardship.
