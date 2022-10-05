The Barrow County Historical Society will host its fall membership meeting Thursday, Oct. 20 at The Wimberly Center for Community Development, located at 163 M.L.K. Jr., Drive in Winder.
Social time begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is R. Scott Harris, planetary geologist and interim director Charles Planetarium and director of Southeastern Earth and Spaces Sciences (SASS). He will presenting “The Natural History of Nodoroc.”
Considerable interest surrounds Nodoroc, which has Native American lore, and tales of the Wog among visitors to the Barrow County Museum, which is operated by historical society volunteers from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Masters Table will cater the event.
Reservations of $12 per person are due by Oct. 14 and can be mailed to the Historical Society at P.O. Box 277, Winder, GA 30680 or dropped off at the Barrow County Museum. You can also call the museum at 770-307-1183 and leave a message.
Historical Society membership is $10 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
