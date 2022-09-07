On Sept. 1, a Walton County jury convicted Michael Brent Huff, 51, for the murder of Montez Watson, 32, of Loganville, who was found buried at the property Huff rented at 1050 Fleeman Road in Hoschton.
Huff was convicted of various other crimes he subsequently committed in relation to the killing, including concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.
“This is a step towards justice for Montez Watson and a level of closure for his family,” said Walton County District Attorney Randy McGinley said in a social media post.
On May 1, 2018, the mother of Montez Watson visited the Barrow County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in locating her son, who was last seen on Feb. 5 in Loganville, but was not reported missing until March 6 in Walton County.
Once Barrow received the tip from Watson's mother, a search warrant was served at Huff's home May 2, where he and his wife Jennifer, 47, resided.
On May 9, BCSO investigators found Watson's body buried on the property.
According to evidence presented at trial, Watson was shot in the chest and the back of the head Feb. 7, 2018, while at his girlfriend’s home in Walton County. Watson’s girlfriend was Huff’s daughter.
The bathroom where the shooting allegedly occurred appeared to have been cleaned in an attempt to hide evidence of the crime, said prosecutors.
With his wife as an accomplice, Huff then took Watson’s body to their home in Barrow County and buried him near a shed behind their house.
After the couple fled during the search, Huff surrendered to BCSO May 10 and his wife was found and was subsequently charged with murder. Jennifer was found by police in Laurinburg, N.C. and transported to Barrow County.
On May 24, 2018, Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced Michael Huff and Mark Campbell were charged with felony murder and aggravated assault following an investigation into Watson's death.
According to WCSO, Michael Huff, Jennifer Huff and two other accomplices, Mark Campbell and Wanda Campbell, still face charges in Barrow County in reference to concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.
The GBI assisted law enforcement agencies in both Walton and Barrow counties.
