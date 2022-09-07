On Sept. 1, a Walton County jury convicted Michael Brent Huff, 51, for the murder of Montez Watson, 32, of Loganville, who was found buried at the property Huff rented at 1050 Fleeman Road in Hoschton.

Huff was convicted of various other crimes he subsequently committed in relation to the killing, including concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault.

