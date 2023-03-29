The Barrow County Museum is featuring a special exhibit related to Doctors' Day, which was first observed on March 30, 1933 in Winder. Now a nationally recognized day to honor physicians for their commitment to the good health of their communities, the idea to pay tribute to doctors was presented to the Barrow County Medical Auxiliary by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. C.D. Almond. The first Doctors' Day included a dinner hosted at the home of Dr. and Mrs. W.T. (Evelyn) Randolph and placing red carnations on the gravesite of Dr. Crawford W. Long. The date of March 30 was selected to commemorate Dr. Long's first "painless surgery." The Crawford W. Long Museum is located in downtown Jefferson near where his office was when, in 1842, he used sulfuric ether as anesthesia when removing a cyst from the neck of James Venable. A red carnation was placed at the Rose Hill Cemetery gravesites of Dr. and Mrs. Long and Dr. and Mrs. Randolph in recognition of Doctors' Day.
Barrow County Museum's special Doctor's Day exhibit on display
Latest Barrow News
- BASA's 'Mamma Mia!' sells out every show at WBCT
- First Christian Church hosting Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunt April 2
- Naked man attempting to break into home shrugs off multiple tasers
- Man caught breaking into county patrol vehicle
- Man shoots at store clerk over $5 transaction
- Domestic disputes, burglary among recent incidents reported to Winder PD
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Bethlehem boy a Bert's Big Adventure star, heads to Disney World
Most Popular
Articles
- Winder files suit against Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority over encroaching
- Fundraisers organized for victims of house explosion
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Barrow voters opt to continue E-SPLOST
- UPDATE: House explosion in Barrow County kills three, injures four
- LETTER: Calling out GOP false narrative
- County to install new sewer lines in Auburn
- Holloway: If we want farmland in our future, we have to decide soon
- Barrow County Republican Party elects new leaders
- Jackson EMC Foundation awards $34k to organizations serving Barrow County residents
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.