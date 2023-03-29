The Barrow County Museum is featuring a special exhibit related to Doctors' Day, which was first observed on March 30, 1933 in Winder. Now a nationally recognized day to honor physicians for their commitment to the good health of their communities, the idea to pay tribute to doctors was presented to the Barrow County Medical Auxiliary by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. C.D. Almond. The first Doctors' Day included a dinner hosted at the home of Dr. and Mrs. W.T. (Evelyn) Randolph and placing red carnations on the gravesite of Dr. Crawford W. Long. The date of March 30 was selected to commemorate Dr. Long's first "painless surgery." The Crawford W. Long Museum is located in downtown Jefferson near where his office was when, in 1842, he used sulfuric ether as anesthesia when removing a cyst from the neck of James Venable. A red carnation was placed at the Rose Hill Cemetery gravesites of Dr. and Mrs. Long and Dr. and Mrs. Randolph in recognition of Doctors' Day.

