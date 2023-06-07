A graduate of Prince Avenue School and lifelong resident of Barrow county, Daniel A. Parrish graduated on Saturday May 27 from the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York with a Bachelor of Science with a major in law and legal studies and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army.
While at West Point, he had the opportunity to serve as the strength and conditioning assistant team coach for the women’s soccer, women’s rugby and sprint football. He also played football on the offensive line for several years and earned the Colonel Joel B. “Dopey” Stephens Memorial Award as Outstanding Scout Player Offense during his plebe year at the service academy. During his time at world premiere leadership institution, he held the following positions: Battalion military development officer, battalion Sandhurst officer, platoon leader, company physical development NCO, squad leader and he also had the opportunity to lead the 2022 US Open Cadet Flag Ceremony. After some time off, his first brief assignment is part of the West Point staff for Cadet Leadership Development Training this summer. He branched field artillery and will be attending the basic officer leadership course in Ft. Sill, Okla., and then will be posted in Ft. Hood, Texas. Both Daniel’s father and grandfather also served our great country in the military.
