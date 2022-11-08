All votes have been counted in Barrow County's Nov. 8 General Election and special election in Bethlehem after polls closed at 7 p.m. Barrow's voter turnout was 53.25%, with 29,473 ballots cast out of 55,349 registered voters.
The following are the Barrow County Nov. 8 election results. An update with the statewide final results of the state and federal races will be posted when all counties have reported.
BARROW BOC DISTRICT 4
• Incumbent Republican Alex Ward: 2,850
• Democrat Judy Bevers: 1,057
BARROW BOE DISTRICT 1
• Republican Kirsten “Kiki” Bradford: 4,009
• Incumbent Independent Kenny Lumpkin: 1,420
BETHLEHEM SPECIAL ELECTION
(To fill the unexpired term of Dan Wages)
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 2
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM QUESTION 1
STATEWIDE REFERENDUM QUESTION 2
GOVERNOR
• Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp: 21,823
• Democrat Stacey Abrams: 7,301
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 45
• Incumbent Republican Clint Dixon: 9,994
• Democrat Madielyn Jones: 3,222
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 46
• Incumbent Republican Bill Cowsert: 3,360
• Democrat Andrew Ferguson: 1,723
STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47
• Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn: 8,312
• Democrat Conolus Scott Jr.: 2,504
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 104
• Incumbent Republican Chuck Efstration: 5,560
• Democrat Patrick J. Reinert: 1,946
STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 120
• Incumbent Republican Houston Gaines: 1,273
• Democrat Mokah Jasmine Johnson: 551
U.S. SENATE
• Republican Herschel Junior Walker: 20,127
• Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock: 8,232
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 10
• Republican Mike Collins: 21,610
• Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green: 7,562
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.