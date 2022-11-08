2022Electionresults-graphic

All votes have been counted in Barrow County's Nov. 8 General Election and special election in Bethlehem after polls closed at 7 p.m. Barrow's voter turnout was 53.25%, with 29,473 ballots cast out of 55,349 registered voters.

The following are the Barrow County Nov. 8 election results. An update with the statewide final results of the state and federal races will be posted when all counties have reported.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.