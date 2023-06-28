Future growth has been at the forefront of the minds of elected officials around the county over recent months as comprehensive plan updates are underway.
A comprehensive plan outlines how a community’s long-term vision will be met over time. Plans typically provide a 20-year outlook and are required by state law to be updated every 10 years for local governments to remain eligible for certain funding sources.
Community goals, land use, transportation, needs and opportunities are a few of the essential components of these plans.
Stakeholder interviews and steering committee meetings identified key issues the comprehensive plan should address, including more industrial and commercial businesses, more “middle management” housing, expansion of parks and community facilities and more infrastructure and housing for seniors.
Other key issues identified are ongoing traffic issues, preserving the rural character area of the county and resolving the conflict between the county and the City of Winder.
THEMES
Findings from online surveys conducted March 20-April 11 identify the following seven themes, all circling around a central goal of balancing the county’s growth:
- Aligning infrastructure investments with development
- Prioritizing workplace and retail growth where appropriate
- Expanding housing options, particularly for seniors, young professionals and growing families
- Investing in a parks and recreation system
- Creating a more detailed plan for south Barrow County (south of SR 316)
- Developing land use visions for Carl and Statham and
- Improving coordination and collaboration across jurisdictions and communities.
The updated plan identifies the S.R. 316 and I-85 corridors as the most suited areas for growth as they are best served by infrastructure and favorable among developers.
Also considered when identifying growth areas is the location of sewer basins, which are necessary to support more intense patterns of growth.
Roadways were also a key consideration in identifying growth areas as the county seeks to minimize growth on roadways already burdened with traffic issues andhave no planned improvement projects.
Some noteworthy changes to the county’s future land use map include expansions to the West Winder Bypass, suburban residential and traditional residential character areas.
By expanding the suburban residential character area, the county hopes to better reflect existing growth patterns, trends, sewer potential and likely pressure from the Rowen development in Gwinnett. The traditional neighborhood character area’s expansion intends to increase opportunities for different housing types. Both character areas intend to preserve established neighborhoods and facilitate quality growth.
The expanded West Winder Bypass intends to reflect the county’s priorities to develop more workplaces and leverage the investment in the bypass.
Meanwhile, the revised 316 innovation corridor character area has been consolidated into the updated plan. This is to protect the area from residential growth and allow for workspaces, such as employment centers and large-scale commercial uses.
Two new character areas are introduced in the updated land use map: “Destination 211” and “targeted residential.”
Destination 211, located in the county’s northwest corner, south of Braselton, aims to take advantage of its proximity to I-85, create employment and large-scale commercial use opportunities to complement Braselton’s growth and tourism. Possible future uses of this character area include mid-rise offices, clean industries like biotech, and large-scale medical, public and commercial facilities that support tourism.
Targeted residential, located south of Winder and the 316 innovation corridor, aims to provide a place for denser, more mixed growth. Future uses in this character area include townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, cottage homes, multi-family residential and public/institutional.
The county will also incorporate input from the Town of Bethlehem and the City of Statham into its plan.
A draft comprehensive plan is available for public review on the county’s planning and zoning website at https://www.barrowcountyplanning.org/planning-and-zoning.
An online survey is also available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FF3Z8SM, where the public is encouraged to share their thoughts on the future land use map prior to the final round of input in July.
The final presentation to the Board of Commissioners is set for August, followed by the initiation of the adoption process with the state.
