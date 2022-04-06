Members of FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) were recognized by Barrow County School System for their performances at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference last month in Athens.
FCCLA is one of BCSS's many Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO), which focuses on leadership skills and teaches students about addressing important personal, work and societal issues through family and consumer science education.
Some of the highlights include:
Apalachee High School
• Honor Roll chapter award
• Recognition for participating in national programs
• Nicole Hernandez was elected to Georgia FCCLA state treasurer
• Amelia Williams won first place in the Knife Skills state event
• Lydie Slamkova won third place in Event Management STAR event
Amelia Williams and Joanna Tate were recognized in the "Say Yes to FCS" event
Haymon-Morris Middle School
• Won first place for Financial Fitness state program award
• Recognition for participating in national programs
• Jhiriss Smith and Shelby Ward won second place in National Programs in Action STAR event and are advancing to the national competition
• Vendy Slamkova and Lilly Owens won first place in Focus on Children STAR event and are advancing to the national competition.
• Clay Bell, Avery Tuggle and Zai Lawson won first place in the Interpersonal Communication STAR event and are advancing to the national competition.
• Carmen Pedersen earned "Master Adviser"
Russell Middle School
• Recognition for participating in National Programs
• Emma Pitman won second place in the Creed Speaking" state event
• Emma Childers won first place in the "Teach and Train STAR" event and is advancing to the national competition.
• Trecalia Cunningham won first place in the "Sports Nutrition" STAR event and is advancing to the national competition.
Winder-Barrow High School
• Recognition for participating in national and state programs.
• Sophia Donovan won the silver medal in the "Event Management STAR" Event
• Three students placed top 10 in state events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.