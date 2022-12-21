The Barrow County is kicking off the process of updating its Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP). A CTP will act as the community's long-term vision for how the local transportation network should evolve to serve residents and employers in a growing region.
The community is encouraged to participate in the county's interactive mapping exercise and community survey available at the links below.
