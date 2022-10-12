1. Apalachee Softball (24-3 overall, 15-0 region) [Last week: No. 1 overall]
The Wildcats secured their spot as the region champions this week. They are coming off of a 2-0 week, defeating Lanier in a region doubleheader 14-0, then 14-1. Apalachee now looks to continue its 16-game winning streak to close out the season and prepare to host Super Regionals in the following week.
2. Bethlehem Christian Football (7-0 overall, 1-0 region) [Last week: No. 2 overall]
Bethlehem Christian had a bye week this week. The Knights will be back in action Friday, when they take on the Riverside Military Academy Eagles.
3. Winder-Barrow Volleyball (32-6 overall, 5-1 region) [Last week: No. 3 overall]
The Lady Bulldoggs took a single loss this week, falling 3-1 to Chestatee on the road. They now turn their focus to the playoffs.
4. Bethlehem Christian Volleyball (16-11 overall, 3-4 region) [Last week: No. 4 overall]
The Knights concluded their season with a 3-2 home playoff loss to the St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings.
5. Winder-Barrow Softball (14-8 overall, 9-6 region) [Last week: No. 5 overall]
The Bulldoggs had a steady week, finishing 1-1 over the stretch of games. Winder-Barrow lost to Loganville at home 4-1 Wednesday, before defeating Flowery Branch 3-0 on the road Thursday. The Bulldoggs now enter their last week of the regular season.
6. Winder-Barrow Football (4-3 overall, 1-3 region) [Last week: No. 6 overall]
The Bulldoggs were able to get their first region win of the season and stop the three-game slide from the past few weeks. Winder-Barrow defeated Flowery Branch 20-17 behind a late-game touchdown from senior Conyer Smith. The Bulldoggs’ season is on the line weekly as they look to snag one of the four playoff spots from their region – each game matters.
7. Apalachee Volleyball (15-25 overall, 3-9 region) [Last week: No. 7 overall]
The Wildcats were unable to pick up a win this week, losing to Habersham Central, Lanier, North Oconee and Oconee County.
8. Bethlehem Christian Softball (7-8 overall, 1-5 region) [Last week: No. 8 overall]
BCA had its last regular season game of the season Monday, losing to North Oconee 19-6 at home.
9. Apalachee Football (0-7 overall, 0-3 region) [Last week: No. 9 overall]
The Wildcats had a bye week this week. Apalachee will return to action Friday when the team travels to Lanier to take on the Longhorns.
