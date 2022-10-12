1. Apalachee Softball (24-3 overall, 15-0 region) [Last week: No. 1 overall]

The Wildcats secured their spot as the region champions this week. They are coming off of a 2-0 week, defeating Lanier in a region doubleheader 14-0, then 14-1. Apalachee now looks to continue its 16-game winning streak to close out the season and prepare to host Super Regionals in the following week. 

