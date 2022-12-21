A Development of Regional Impact (DRI) was recently submitted to the Georgia Deptartment of Community Affairs (DCA) by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) for the Barber Creek Water Reclamation Facility Expansion project for the Barrow County Water System.
The project proposes to expand the existing Barber Creek Water Reclamation Facility from 0.5 million gallons per day (MGD) to 1.5 MGD to accommodate the county's growth.
In the submission, which the DCA has approved, the project's estimated value at build out is $15 million.
Funding will be spread across three fiscal years: 2023, 2024 and 2025.
In 2023, the county has budgeted $935,000 on the expansion. In 2024, the county plants to spend $5.8 million and $8.785 million, the largest portion of the grand total, is planned budgeted in fiscal year 2025. The project will use ARP funds and debt to fund the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.