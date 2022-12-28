Barrow County Young Farmers Association is hosting a Chicken Mull Fundraiser Friday, Jan. 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy café, located at 1007 Austin Rd. in Winder.
Chicken Mull is the definition of down home Southern comfort food. This cozy stew is just what is needed in the new year.
