By Morgan Ervin
Property tax estimates have arrived in mailboxes across Barrow County over recent weeks, with many residents receiving higher tax bills than ever before and left to wonder what happened to cause these increases.
The county’s annual tax digest is a vital resource for understanding the justification for these tax hikes.
The tax digest for 2023 is $4,170,628,283, a net increase of 26.35% from the tax digest for 2023. After a 24.94% net gain in the 2023 digest from 2022, the county’s digest has now experienced a considerable increase for two consecutive years.
As a result of increased values for reassessed properties that were already on the tax digest, an additional $705,818,574 was added to the county’s tax digest over the past year. Meanwhile, the value of new property from construction rose by $161,363,207 and personal property increased by $60,470,203. Exemptions also increased by $52,338,461, while automobiles still subject to the birthday tax decreased by $6,332,770.
Some relief from rising taxes was offered on March 12, 2023, when Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 18 for a one-time Property Tax Relief Grant, which reduced the assessed value of homes by an additional $18,000.
The county’s tax digest increases alongside increased property values and growth.
Certain aspects that lead to increased property values resulting in higher taxes include home improvements, neighborhood improvements, like new schools and new businesses, and government policies.
The assessor’s office evaluates the full values of residential and commercial properties based on the current market, or fair market value. State law requires that property be assessed at 40% of its fair market value as of January 1st of each year. According to the Barrow County Tax Assessor’s Office, “Fair market value of a property is defined as the amount a knowledgeable buyer would pay for the property and a willing seller would accept for the property at an arm’s length, bona fide sale.”
Not all properties will change at the same rate due to differences in properties and neighborhoods. One area may experience a substantial change in value in a given year while another will see no change in property values.
Property taxes are calculated based on property value and local tax rates per state and local laws.
The tax rate, or millage, in each county, is set annually by the board of county commissioners, and the Board of Education. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the average county and municipal millage rate is 30 mills and the state millage rate in each county is 0.25 mills.
Municipalities also assess property taxes based on county-assessed values and rates established by the municipal governing authority.
According to the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia, “Ultimately, the millage rate set by the governing authority is a political decision.
The growth or decline of the tax digest has a significant impact on a government’s budget. Property taxes are used to fund schools, police and fire departments, ambulance service, libraries, parks, school lunches and the maintenance and improvement of certain infrastructures including water and sewerage authorities and street services. These funds also support public health, sanitation, assists indigent adults and children of the county and other services to residents. The more funds needed to maintain these services, the higher taxes will be to cover the costs.
For residents who wish to appeal their assessments and contest their tax bills, evidence will be needed showing their home was over-assessed. Find this by finding comparable homes in the area and reviewing their assessments. If proof of over-assessment is found, contact the tax assessor’s office to discuss and request a formal review. A successful appeal will only lower the home’s assessed value, not the tax rate.
A property owner has 45 days from the date of the assessment notice to file an appeal of their valuation. This year, the appeals period ends on June 16. For more information on filing an appeal, visit https://barrowassessor.org/appeals.
