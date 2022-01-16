Fireside S'mores
• When: Tuesday, Jan. 18 at dusk
• Where: Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, Ga. 30517
• More info: Starting at dusk, come huddle around the ambiance of a open fire and indulge in one of our favorite traditions— creating delicious s’mores, toasted just to your liking. S’more sets available for purchase at Le Petit Cafe for $12. Fire pits are located throughout the property: Le Petit patio, Entertainment Deck, outside the Winery, Sarazen’s Bar and Grille, Wine Bungalows.
Frosty Balls 5K
• When: Saturday, Jan. 22; 5K Check in - 7:00 a.m.; 5K - 8:00 a.m.; Fun Run - 9:00 a.m
• Where: 665 Exchange Cir, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620
• Cost: 5K - $25; 5K - $30 - day of the event.; Fun Run - $18 - anytime; Family Discount Rate - $85 for families of 4
• More info: Benefit run for the Piedmont Soccer Academy. Featuring music, door prizes, awards and more.
Braselton Farmer’s Market
• When: Friday, Jan. 21 from 4-6 p.m.
• Where: Downtown Braselton, 9924 Davis Street, Braselton, Ga. 30517
• More info: Farmers, bakers and makers gather to sell their locally grown produce, homemade baked goods and canned products on the Braselton Bros. patio on Davis St. in historic Downtown Braselton.
Matt Rogers at Moonshiners Bar & Grill
•When: Friday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 p.m.
•Where: Moonshiners Bar & Grill, 6750 Hwy 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517
Marty Party: Dueling Pianos
• When: Friday, Jan. 21 7-11 p.m.
• Where: Southern Brewing Company, 123 North Lumpkin Street Monroe, Ga. 30655
• More info: Sing, dance and clap along for Southern Brewing Company’s first ever dueling pianos night with Marty Gassner. Free event. No ticket required.
Run Road Atlanta
• When: Saturday, Jan. 22
• Where: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 5300 Winder Hwy Braselton, Ga. 30517
• More info: World Language Academy brings back its annual 10K/5K/Fun Run at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta - recognized as one of America’s best race courses and one of the most challenging yet scenic road tracks. This race is a 2022 Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
Drift Clinic - iTrack Motorsports
• When: Sunday, Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
• Where: Lanier Raceplex, 5301 Winder Hwy, Braselton, Ga. 30517
• More info: For beginner drivers learning to drift. Free trackside parking. Open to spectators. Food and drink vendors will be available. Spectator Sunday entry- $15.00 cash at the gate.
• Phone: 770-965-9179
• Website: https://www.lanierraceplex.com
Friends of the Library Book Sale
• When: Thursday, Jan 27 2-6 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 28 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan 29. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Where: 750 Manger Ave. E. Bethlehem, Ga. 30620
• More info: For questions or to donate books or volunteer contact Sally at 770-601-4472
Country River Band Live
• When: Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.
• Where: Legacy Event Center, 21 E. Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30680
• More info: Country River Band is a classic country band that strives to keep the history of classic country music alive.
• Website: http://www.rollingcountryjukebox.com
Tim Menzies
• When: Sunday Jan. 30 at 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Statham First Baptist Church, 1914 Broad Street, Statham, Ga. 30666
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.