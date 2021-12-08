It was a night of celebration at the Regional Graduation for Foothills Education Charter High School held on Dec. 2 at Bethlehem Church as 58 students were recognized for receiving their high school diploma.
Barrow Foothills hosted the graduation and students from 11 Foothills sites were recognized.
Foothills Barrow graduates were: Makel Chisolm, Colby Davis, Jason Froncak Jr., Asia Harrison, Jaide Helton, Amanda Hernandez, Jasmine Huff, Esteban Melendez-O’Leary, Dagmars Oliver, Zoe Ragusa, Tyler Scott, Zoe Swift and Wayne Upshaw.
In addition to being a night of celebration, it was also an emotional night as for some of those students it was not an easy journey and they shared their experiences towards getting that high school diploma.
One of those students was Barrow Foothills student, Dagmars Oliver, who gave the welcome remarks at the graduation ceremony and later returned to the stage during the “graduate comments” portion of the program when all students are given the opportunity to make any comments they want.
Oliver came to the United States from Latvia at age 12 where he was adopted by an American family. He has been deaf since age 6. During his time at Foothills, he dealt with many issues, including being homeless for a time.
He gave an emotion-filled thank you to all of the Barrow staff who helped him during his time at Foothills. He used sign language and an interpreter shared his remarks.
“You pushed me, you believed in me,” he said. “I have been through tough things in my life. I thank the teachers and mentors who supported me. You have pushed me and you gave me motivation.”
He shared how he now has a job and lives at Lydia’s Place, a faith-based housing program for young people.
SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS
“What a night,” superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman said during her remarks. “This is just great. This makes every effort worth the effort because of you. You guys are so great and I hope know how great you are. Thank you, students, for all of the work you did to get to the finish line. Thank you to all of your parents and family for the help to get you to the finish line. Thank you to all of the people who work at Foothills.”
Dr. Gibney-Sherman also read from the book, “What do you do with a chance,” that was given to all students at the suggestion of Foothills Jackson site director, Rachael Parr.
STUDENTS SPEAK
At the end of the program, students were given an opportunity to speak during an “open mic” time.
One young lady said, through tears, “I’m glad there is a place called Foothills that really believes in their students and pushes them.”
Another young lady offered thanks to her mentor, “She texted me every single day, sometimes multiple times a day. She was the only reason my phone was dinging some days. She is one of the greatest reasons I am here today graduating. She would not let me quit.”
One young man said, “I never thought I would see myself here. The people at Foothills extended their hand to me as a family I never thought I would have.”
