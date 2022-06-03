The top site graduate at Barrow Foothills shared the story at the graduation ceremony on May 24 of her grandfather coming to America three decades ago and becoming a successful businessman.
Foothills graduate Karon Fabian said her grandfather’s perseverance inspired her to pursue her dreams and she encouraged her fellow students to do the same.
“As we enter the next chapter of our lives, things will become hard and we may become side-tracked,” she said in her graduation speech. “Each one of us must take moments where we focus and decide why we are starting our journey in the first place. Think of a person who has inspired you and keep pushing forward. Remember, we are here today as a result of our parents and grandparents. It is time to continue our own journey towards a better future. Our story starts now. Thank you, Foothills Education Charter High School for giving us this opportunity to take the first step in our journey.”
The graduation ceremony was held at Bethlehem Church with a large crowd of parents, friends and family attending to see the seniors receive their high school diploma. Scholarships and awards were also presented at the ceremony.
MAMA JO SCHOLARSHIP ADDRESS
Two students from all of the Foothills sites are selected each year as “Mama Jo Scholarship” winners for their efforts and dedication. Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman introduced the scholarship, named in honor of her mother, which she is said is given to students for “working hard regardless of whatever barriers are put in front of them.”
One of the winners, Chevelle Jett, is a Barrow Foothills student. She shared her Foothills journey and the obstacles she overcame to graduate and thanked the people who helped her along the way, including her first mentor, the late Nichole Tadia.
“She always helped me reach my academic goals but we also talked about our personal lives,” she said. “When schools were closed due to the pandemic, we kept in touch. I often called her for advice or just to check in.”
After the death of Ms. Tadia, Chevelle shared that she grieved her loss and stopped going to school for several months before getting back on track. She now has an internship at UGA and has plans to attend college there.
“I am forever grateful for the impact she (Ms. Tadia) had on my life,” Chevelle said.
SCHOLARSHIPS/AWARDS
Scholarships and awards went to:
•JaMel Banks, Excellence in Social Studies and Karen Hill Memorial Award.
•Remington "Remy" Carew, Cecil J. Salyers Memorial Award;
Karol Fabian, Top Local Graduate and honor graduate.
•Ashleigh "Ash" Fowler, honor graduate.
•Chevelle Jett, Mama Jo Scholarship award, Second Local Graduate award and Excellence in ELA.
•Catherine McDaniel, Sandra Tillery Award.
•Kylah Suggs, Nichole Tadia Memorial Award.
•Dawson Teatino, Excellence in Science Award.
•Alfonso Espinoza, Excellence in Mathematics Award.
•Marissa Coley, Shelly Coe Memorial Award.
GRADUATES
Seniors participating in the graduation ceremony were: JaMel Banks, Remington "Remy" Carew, Keegan Constable, Madison Dibert, Karol Fabian, Ashleigh "Ash" Fowler, Mikayla Harms, Chevelle Jett, Brylie Knight, Catherine McDaniel, Lyric Myers, Dylan Peebles, Kylah Suggs, Dawson Teatino and Marina Turner. Students also graduating but not participated in the ceremony were: Alfonso Espinoza and Marissa Coley.
SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS
Superintendent Dr. Gibney-Sherman spoke, congratulating the graduates and thanking them for being “brave” and choosing Foothills.
“We are so proud of you,” she said. “We appreciate you and we want the best for you.”
She shared with the graduates that the Alumni Transition Team at Foothills will help them prepare for the next step, including job applications, college applications and “finding their way.”
ALSO ON THE PROGRAM
Diplomas were presented by Dr. Gibney-Sherman and site directors Deigh Martin and Stephanie Grant.
Scholarships were presented by Vince Heard, Team Coordinator, presenting Nichole Tadia Memorial and Shelly Coe Memorial Scholarship; Kijuana "Kisha" Crawford, Lead Counselor, presenting Sandra Tillery Memorial Scholarship; Marta Wiggins, Department Head SWD, presenting Karen Hill Memorial Scholarship; Deigh Martin, Site Director, presenting Cecil J Salyers Memorial Scholarship, Top Local Graduate, Second Local Grad and all Excellence in Academics Awards; and Matthew Perry, ELA teacher, called names of graduates.
Students on the program were: Madison Dibert, led pledge and welcome; Chevelle Jett, welcome; and Karol Fabian, top site graduate speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.