The winter graduation was the largest regional graduation held so far for Foothills Education Charter High School with 71 students receiving a diploma to a standing-room crowd of more than 550.
Students from both Barrow-Russell and Barrow-Sims were among those recognized for graduating.
Barrow-Russell students were: Skyeler Back, Ryder Barr, Dustin Christy, Katie Garner, Kaylee Slaby and Matthew Smith.
Barrow-Sims students were: Skylar Brown, Jayden Dixon, Sherley Frias-Blanco, Lealouise Jewell, Santiago Ortega, Cesar Rosario and Kyani Stanley.
Graduates from the Baldwin, Clarke, Franklin, Greene, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Social Circle and Walton sites, as well as the virtual site and the Youth Challenge Program, were also recognized.
The Regional Graduation was hosted by Walton Foothills and held at 1025 Church in Monroe.
Highlights included remarks from a Foothills graduate who received his diploma while in jail who has now gone on to get a college degree and begin his career, as well as the “open mic” portion of the ceremony where students thanked their families and Foothills staff who helped them on their journey.
GUEST SPEAKER
Dawn Meyers introduced guest speaker, Jordan DeSalvo, and said he “is the perfect example of a student who learned how those life skills (he learned through the Foothills program) will make you successful in life.”
“I am a Foothills graduate who also wore a blue cap and gown,” DeSalvo said. “The only difference is that I completed my high school diploma while incarcerated at a state prison at Burruss Correctional Center.”
DeSalvo said he made a “big mistake that changed my life in a big way” and Foothills gave him a “second chance.”
“Foothills was a get-away for me but it also taught me so much,” he said. “I came home motivated to continue my education and I enrolled in college. I am now a college graduate with two associate degrees and working in my major. I am now a service tech for a global company.”
He credits his accomplishments to Foothills.
“I am now able to do things I always wanted to and it all started with Foothills,” he said.
He told the graduates, “Be proud of your Foothills diploma. It can open so many doors for you.”
OPEN MIC
Foothills regional graduation ceremonies always include an “open mic” time where graduates can come to the stage and speak on their Foothills experience. Bill Ruma, Walton Foothills site director, invited the students to do this and 20 students came forward. Students thanked counselors, mentors, teachers and all of the Foothills staff members who encouraged them.
Some of the comments were:
•“I would like to thank all of the Foothills staff for being my personal cheerleaders.”
•“I would like to thank all my family, especially my Mom because I wouldn’t be here without her.”
•“I would like all the teachers and counselors who pushed my determination and drive.”
•“I would like to thank my family and my mentor. They have stood there for me when I came back to school several times while raising a child.”
•“I want to thank the staff. You guys are awesome. I also want to thank my family.”
SUPERINTENDENT SPEAKS
Superintendent Dr. Sherrie Gibney-Sherman spoke and offered congratulations to the students.
“Thank you all for giving us a reason to celebrate,” she told the students. “You are the reason we are here. You have earned this. The feeling you have tonight, don’t ever let that leave your memory. You worked hard to be here.”
Dr. Gibney-Sherman also spoke on legislative efforts that will keep Foothills in operation across the state. She introduced Rep. Spencer Frye, who attended the graduation ceremony.
“Rep. Spencer Frye will be working with other legislators in January to address a law to ensure that Foothills stays open forever and ever so that students like you will have this opportunity,” she said. “Let your legislators know that Foothills was important for you.”
She also said, “We need to remain an institute that is independent. We also need to continue to have a state-wide attendance zone. We want to work a way that our funding is sustainable and our legislators can budget it every year and plan for that. Please help us help other students across the state to have this opportunity. Contact your legislators and let them know Foothills needs to stay.”
Foothills opened in 2015 and there are currently 3,020 students enrolled. Students come from 70 counties throughout the state. There are 21 total sites: 15 at campuses owned by school district partners, three at state prisons, two at Youth Challenge Program facilities and one 100 percent virtual site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.