From June-September, Barrow Literacy Partnership (BLP) has partnered with the Barrow County Health Department’s WIC Farmer’s Markets to promote early literacy. At its September event, BLP members spoke with 42 families about early literacy and gave 67 books to children.
They also shared information about local public libraries and helped 15 families sign up for free PINES library cards. Families are encouraged to take advantage of the children's programs offered at Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries
