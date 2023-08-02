More than 70 years after he died fighting in the Korean War, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class James Levon Wilkinson’s remains have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) made the long-awaited announcement on Wednesday, confirming that Sgt. Wilkinson, a Barrow native, will finally receive a proper burial.
Wilkinson, just 19 years old at the time of his death, vanished during intense fighting along the Naktong River near Yongson, South Korea, on Sept. 8, 1950. The U.S. and broader U.N. coalition were fighting back North Korean forces, who had unexpectedly invaded the South earlier that summer and almost taken control of the entire Korean Peninsula. As American, U.N. and South Korean forces fiercely defended the southern tip of Korea near Busan, they managed to launch a crucial amphibious landing farther north at Incheon, which temporarily altered the course of the war.
DPAA revealed that Sgt. Wilkinson was a member of G Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division—the first U.S. division to rally in defense of the South.
In December 1953, the Army had issued a presumptive finding of death for Wilkinson, marking more than three years since he had gone missing in action.
After years of uncertainty, the search for Wilkinson’s remains saw a breakthrough in March 2019. DPAA conducted anthropological analysis, chest radiograph comparison and mitochondrial DNA analysis, which eventually led to the identification of Sgt. Wilkinson’s remains.
His name, once recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl in Honolulu, where unidentified remains from Korea were buried, will now bear a rosette, signifying that he has been accounted for.
With the identification complete, Wilkinson’s body will be laid to rest in Barrow County on Sept. 16, bringing solace and closure to his family while honoring his sacrifice in service to the nation.
His journey home serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless soldiers during the Korean War, a conflict that has left an indelible mark on history and the hearts of the nation.
