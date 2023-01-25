Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain ending this morning. Breaks of sun in the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.