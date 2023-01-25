Coming in summer 2023, the Center for Innovative Teaching park will be home to the only "Barrow-saurus" in the world. This unique and challenging playground climbing rope feature will give children and parents the opportunity to climb and play together. Families in Barrow will be able to enjoy this unique structure in their own community, and is anticipated to become a destination and attraction for the region.
