The Barrow County School System’s Board of Education was recognized by the Georgia School Board Association for its creative and all-encompassing approach to inspiring student engagement at the 2021 GSBA Annual Conference in Atlanta Dec. 2-3.
For the sixth consecutive year, BCSS and its board members met and exceeded the criteria set by GSBA in its statewide recognition program, making the district one of its 2021 Exemplary School Boards.
According to BCSS, the COGNIA Accreditation conducted the BCSS accreditation review in October and issued its final report in mid-November. The accreditation review is undertaken every five years and is a highly detailed and data-driven examination of school system practices. Based on evidence and over 215 system and community interviews, the reward team awarded the BCSS high marks in standards covering leadership capacity, teaching and learning impact and resource management.
Overall, BCSS received an “Index of Education Quality” (IEQ) score of 349.19 out of a possible 400, which exceeds COGNIA’s average score range of 278-283. The last time BCSS went through accreditation in 2016, it received an IEQ of 276.
The COGNIA review team commended the school system for its strong leadership through its award-winning school board, respected superintendent and effective school governance teams. The district was also commended for its stakeholder engagement, notable improvements in communications with families and the community, its focus on instructional practices that meet the needs of all learners and its strategic resource management including its long-range planning and strategic use of human and fiscal resources, according to COGNIA’s final report.
“We’re truly leading the way in student engagement,” said McMichael. “Let's keep that consistency going,” he said of the board’s six-year winning streak.
Also for 2021, BCSS received the 2021 GSBA’s Leading Edge Award in the teaching and learning category for its innovative designs and implementation of programs and projects that help create an environment that promotes optimal learning for students across all learning capabilities and interests. BCSS is one of just a handful of school districts across the state to receive the reward this year.
The nomination by GSBA highlighted BCSS’s partnership with ArtsNOW in its creation of the Center for Innovative Teaching when a former middle school became vacant and was repurposed into a flexible space to host fine arts festivals, science fairs and student showcases with numerous creative spaces used daily by students and teachers.
The duo also created a professional residency program, which also operates at CIT. Their approach to hosting residency programs for teachers takes teachers and their students off site to learn together, rather than placing the burden on teachers to implement new training methods afterwards in a more traditional residency program. Since launching its pilot program in fall of 2017, about 40 teachers and 2,000 students have participated in the residency program at CIT.
Following the success of the residency program, the Arts and Innovation Magnet program launched in fall of 2018 with two fifth-grade and two sixth-grade classes to explore the impact of full-time arts-integrated learning. Now in its fourth year, AIM has grown to 192 sixth and seventh-grade students currently attending the magnet program with more on the waiting list.
Since the CIT campus no longer receives state funding, parents advocating for its innovative programming formed the Barrow Community Foundation and launched a fundraising campaign to improve facilities and expand programming at the aging CIT campus. Over the last two years, the group has raised $13.5 million.
What’s more, GSBA awarded board member Lynn Stevens at its 2021 Annual Conference with a Board Service Recognition for her 25 years of service. Stevens has been on the school board since January of 1997.
“That’s a lot of students coming through over those years and in some manner, you have touched them all,” said McMichael.
“That’s a powerful legacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.