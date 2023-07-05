The Barrow Strong Community Resource Fair is set for Aug. 19 at the Wimberly Center from 11-2 p.m.
The event offers the community free workshops, information and fun for the entire family while providing tools needed to build brighter futures.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 7:37 am
The idea behind the Resource Fair is to bring all community resources together under one roof to connect community leaders, citizens and nonprofits.
“From economic uncertainty to everyday life challenges like the loss of a job, or unexpected health challenges, we all face difficult times. Our community has wonderful resources to help individuals and families prepare during the good times and know where to turn during the hard times,” read an event description by the event organizers JustServe.Org and the Wimberly Center for Community Development.
The Wimberly Center is located at 165 Martin Luther King Jr. Rd. in Winder.
All are welcome, including children.
