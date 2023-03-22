Barrow County voters opted to continue the Education Special Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) with an overwhelming 82.15% of voters in favor of the referendum in Tuesday’s special election.
A total of 913 ballots were cast in the March 21 E-SPLOST election, with 517 votes cast on election day, 381 votes cast during advance voting and 15 votes by mail. Out of the 913 votes, 750 were in favor of continuing E-SPLOST and 163, or 17.85%, were opposed.
