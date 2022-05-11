Eye MD Surgery Center, LLC (EMSC) has been approved to open the first Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in Barrow County history and is expected to open this summer.
EMSC received a Letter of Nonreviewability (LNR) by the State of Georgia Department of Community Health, which LNR approved one operating room ASC in Barrow County.
Surgeries offered will include cataract, glaucoma, cornea, and eyelid surgery. Most major medical insurances including Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted.
Future offerings will include corneal transplantation and retinal surgery.
EMSC will be located along State Route (SR) 316/University Parkway at 14 Vision St. #200 in Bethlehem.
Currently, there is no ASC in Barrow County and residents have to drive to either Athens or Lawrenceville for the closest ASC.
ASC's provide a more efficient, higher quality and lower cost alternative to having surgery in the hospital, according to the company's Feb. 2022 press release announcing plans for the Barrow facility.
“We are excited to provide the residents of Barrow and surrounding counties a world class facility with the latest technology for cataract surgery close to home” said Manan Shah, MD, medical director for EMSC and a board certified ophthalmologist and fellowship trained cornea specialist.
