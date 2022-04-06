he school board recently reviewed outcomes from fundraisers held across all schools in the district during the 2021-2022 school year. The report provided interesting insight into the types of fundraisers that generate the most money and community participation.
At the elementary level, the report showed a correlation in the success of a fundraiser with its originality. The more unique the fundraiser, the more dollars it seemed to attract.
Out of the nine elementary schools in the county, during the 2021-2022 school year, Bramlett Elementary's "Day of Awesomeness" raised the most funds with an impressive $21,426 raised during the one-day event. The funds from Bramlett's Day of Awesomeness were raised to support playground improvements and classroom supplies.
Behind the "Day of Awesomeness," the second most profitable elementary scbool fundraiser this school year is Holsenbeck Elementary's "Boosterthon Fun Run," which raised $14,018.
In third place for most profitable fundraiser is Auburn Elementary's chocolate fundraiser, which brought in $10,337. Similar fundraisers around the county, such as Bethlehem Elementary's cookie dough fundraiser generated similar totals.
On the middle school level, Haymon Morris Middle School's Fall Walkathon was the most successful with over $10,000 raised.
On the high school level, Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High School athletic departments found the most success raising money this school year.
At Apalachee, the football Touchdown Club's discount cards raised the most money, totaling $13,249. Close behind was the Baseball Booster Club's golf tournament at Reunion, which generated roughly $12,000. The baseball team also brought in significant funding through the sale of Atlanta Braves tickets, which brought in $11,000. The girls and boys soccer team's discount cards, both raised roughly $12,000.
The single most successful fundraiser across all schools in the district, by a large measure, is the Winder-Barrow high school band's concession stand dollars raised from September to December, which totaled roughly $38,000.
Other successful fundraisers at WBHS were Track and Field's text-based fundraiser, which brought in nearly $14,000 and football's Kick-off Classic, which generated over $10,000.
