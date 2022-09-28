Individual and team school records were broken at the Apple Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School Sept. 24 as both varsity squads set an average time record. Michael Fletcher set a new boys school record with a time of 17:33 and Smita Carroll set a new girls school record at 21:31.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.