In cooperation with the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy is piloting the revised Public Management and Administration Pathway in the 2022-2023 school year. Christine Hartness, teacher at BASA, has helped develop the pilot pathway for the Georgia Department of Education.
BASA is the first school in the state to implement this pathway, which is geared toward creating a new generation of leaders. Students who complete the entire pathway will graduate with a Civic Engagement Seal for their diploma. They can also earn an AP credit in Government and Economics. Students have opportunities to think critically, solve problems and apply their knowledge through project-based and other hands-on learning. At BASA, this pathway is called the Future Civic Leaders pathway. The inaugural cohort consists of 19 students.
The BASA Future Civic Leaders pathway had an advisory council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Students in the Future Civic Leaders pathway led the meeting and shared an update on the course and daily class procedures. They talked about their projects both inside the classroom and beyond. This fall, students participated in the Georgia Youth Assembly in a law-making simulation, where they took on roles in the House of Representatives.
Looking ahead, the next classes in the pathway will combine Public Administration studies with National Security and then conclude with Economics. Students eagerly plan to participate in the Youth Assembly, Model UN, and Mock Trial before completing an internship prior to graduation.
State Superintendent Richard Woods attended the advisory council meeting to observe the new pathway in action and hear directly from students. Other special guests included BCSS Superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael, Executive Cabinet Members, Members from the Barrow Board of Education, BASA Principal, the CTAE Director, among many others.
