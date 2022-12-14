BASA's Future Civic Leaders advisory council

In cooperation with the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement, the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy is piloting the revised Public Management and Administration Pathway in the 2022-2023 school year. Christine Hartness, teacher at BASA, has helped develop the pilot pathway for the Georgia Department of Education.

BASA is the first school in the state to implement this pathway, which is geared toward creating a new generation of leaders. Students who complete the entire pathway will graduate with a Civic Engagement Seal for their diploma. They can also earn an AP credit in Government and Economics. Students have opportunities to think critically, solve problems and apply their knowledge through project-based and other hands-on learning.  At BASA, this pathway is called the Future Civic Leaders pathway. The inaugural cohort consists of 19 students.

