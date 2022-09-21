The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy Interact Club invites the community to participate in Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by donating one of the following items to give to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for adolescents currently undergoing cancer treatment:
- Advanced Lego kits
- UNO card game
- iPhone and Android chargers
- Advanced art/painting kits
- Playstation and Xbox games (no mature rating), chargers and controllers
- Pajamas (adult sizes)
- $10 max gift cards (amount included on card)
- Crayola colored pencils
- Fine tip paint brushes/canvasses
- Age-appropriate board games
- Nail polish (no glitter)
