The BASA Jr Beta Club is sponsoring the first annual Mustache Dash 5K on May 13, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit The Treehouse in Winder. The race will commence at the Innovation Theatre off Austin Road in Winder, and medals will be awarded in each age category in increments of ten. Race participants may register here, https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Winder/TheMustacheDash5K
The BASA Jr. Beta Club is seeking business sponsors. With a donation of $150 or more, sponsors get their logo and business name on the race t-shirts and all social media announcements and free race registrations. Contact club sponsor April Balenger at april.balenger@barrow.k12.ga.us for more information.
