The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) is a silver finalist for the $20,000 Saint-Gobain Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities grant. To win this grant, the school must receive the most votes at the end of the voting window. Daily votes are available and no personal information is required to submit a vote.
The grant will fund a Research and Design Center at the BASA campus, which will provide professional tools to engage students in their unique project-based learning and technology integrated solutions as they work collaboratively to solve real life problems.
