Why is Peter Pan forever a boy? Did the crocodile really eat Captain Hook’s hand? Who are the lost boys? To find out, see the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) production of "Peter and the Starcatcher."
Watch as the BASA theatre students “hoist the sails” for adventure and share the origin story of the beloved character Peter Pan.
Opening on Broadway in 2012, Peter and the Starcatcher went on to win fiveTony Awards. The play is performed as “story theatre,” an engaging style of production in which an ensemble of actors plays multiple roles and provides narration to tell a story, using props and set pieces in inventive ways. The action is fast-paced and the high energy story is great for audiences of all ages.
"Peter and the Starcatcher" takes flight Thursday, Dec, 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 at the Statham Elementary School Auditorium. Shows are 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and may be purchased online at GoFan.com. Type in “Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy” to find the event.
"Peter and the Starcatcher" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
