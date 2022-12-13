BASA presents 'Peter and the Starcatcher'

BASA presents "Peter and the Starcatcher"

Why is Peter Pan forever a boy? Did the crocodile really eat Captain Hook’s hand? Who are the lost boys? To find out, see the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) production of "Peter and the Starcatcher."

Watch as the BASA theatre students “hoist the sails” for adventure and share the origin story of the beloved character Peter Pan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.