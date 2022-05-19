The following boys soccer players from Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) were among this year's All-Region selections:
FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION
• Gavyn McIntyre
• Gio Munoz
SECOND TEAM ALL-REGION
• Noah Morris
ALL-REGION HONORABLE MENTION
• Asher Jones
• Joe Vega
• Jayden Perez
• Josiah Taveras
• Jacob Carruthers
