The Innovation Amphitheater reopens for the 2022 season on Thursday, March 31st with the first of the four remaining shows in this year’s Cultural Connections Series. This performing arts series is funded in part by the Georgia Council of the Arts through a Vibrant Communities Grant awarded to the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy to bring top tier performing artists to Barrow County at a very affordable ticket price. $10 per adult / $5 per student.
All proceeds from ticket sales will support the fine arts program at BASA. BASA’s own student musicians, performers and artists will present opening performances for the headlining artists on the amphitheater stage.
“These are all very worthwhile and enjoyable ways to spend an evening in Barrow supporting the arts,” said BASA director of innovative learning Lee Bane.
Tickets are on sale now for the following events:
• All Strings Attached, Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra String Quintet - Thursday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.
• Poetry In Motion, Marquice Williams & MiKeshia McPhaul of Spitfire Poetry Group - Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
• Undercurrents, Full Radius Dance Company - Thursday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Pirates of Penzance, The Atlanta Opera Studio Tour - Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets online, visit: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA73111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.