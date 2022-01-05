Student enrollment at alternative schools in Barrow County School System skyrocketed by 93 percent from 2020 with Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy’s high school student enrollment up 61 percent from 2020, according to the day 80 enrollment report, presented to the Barrow County Board of Education during its meeting Jan. 4.
In contrast, BASA’s 8th grade experienced a 17 percent decrease during the same period. Both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools experienced slight decreases as well as all middle schools in BCSS, with the exception of Westside Middle School, which had a 2.75 percent increase since 2020. Auburn, Bethlehem and Holsenback Elementary Schools experienced minor increases since 2020 while Winder, Kennedy and Yargo Elementary Schools experienced slight declines.
In other business, during the BOE meeting Jan. 4, the board reviewed the following new items to be voted on during its next meeting Jan. 11:
KENNEDY ELEMENTARY COOLER COMPLETION
The Superintendent recommends final closure of the Kennedy Elementary School cooler/freezer replacement project, which was completed in the summer of 2019. Now that all necessary close-out documents have been received and final payments made, the final close-out with the Georgia Department of Education can now take place, which will release to Barrow County Schools the final ten percent of state capital outlay funds for this project, which totals $54,050.
GAS WATER HEATER PURCHASE
After receiving bids, the lowest price overall was submitted by B & L who submitted an alternate water heater unit manufactured by Rheem at a cost of $13,116 per unit. The board will vote to purchase 13 units and allow up to $191,000, which is equal to the cost to buy the units from the second lowest vendor.
The onset of Covid-19 has increased the use of hot water in schools, negatively impacting the life expectancy of the already aged water heaters. The purchase of the water heaters puts BCSS in a position to install new water heaters using in-house employees and acquire them at a competitive price versus an emergency purchase price, which is a common issue due to the little warning gas water heaters provide before failing. The purchase will use Cares Act III funds.
MOBILE CLASSROOM INSTALLATION
BCSS current inventory of mobile units will not allow it to keep up with current growth. A contractor is needed to assist with all aspects of planning and installation associated with mobile units at multiple school campus locations. Barrow County Schools will utilize Charles Black Construction to assist with placement, installation, and final hook up of mobile units at various school campus locations, The Superintendent recommends a guaranteed maximum price of $185,000 to allow a contractor to assist with the placement and installation of mobile units, which will be funded by SPLOST.
STEEL AND ROOF PACKAGES FOR INNOVATION CAMPUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
The Superintendent recommends a guaranteed maximum price of $4,000,000 for steel and roof packages on the new Innovation Campus elementary school project, which will be funded by SPLOST.
Cunningham Forehand Matthews and Moore was approved in April 2020 as architect and Charles Black Construction was approved in December 2020 as construction manager for the new elementary school project. An early release grading package GMP was approved in May 2021. Now BCSS is prepared to proceed with the steel and roof packages.
With material shortages and delivery delays prevalent in the market, it is imperative that the school system get ahead of long lead items as much as possible. This allows the project to be broken up in pieces and procure various elements before the final design of the overall building is complete.
