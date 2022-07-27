Micah Ervin, sophomore at Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy is one of 10 students statewide to be named in the Georgia School Board Association's (GSBA) Youth Advisory Council (YAC) Class of 2022.
Students on GSBA's YAC receive a paid trip to Atlanta, gain leadership and public speaking experience, participate in civic engagement and have the ability to impact policies in Georgia while they build relationships and share thoughts with other students around the state.
