Battle of Barrow Gameday is Aug. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Russell Middle School just before the big game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Pre-game festivities including a live DJ, football toss inflatables, face painting, ice cream truck, When Pigs Fly BBQ, student section competitions, battle of the bands and WBHS and AHS cheerleaders will compete in a cheer-off.
