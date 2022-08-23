Bethlehem Christian Academy's (BCA) varsity football team came out with a 28-7 victory over Augusta Prep in its 2022 season opener Aug.19.
Despite the point difference in the final score, the game was an overall nail biter until the end of the fourth quarter.
According to head coach Bruce Lane, it was the “typical first game” for football teams with a fair share of penalties and other mental mistakes made by both teams. Namely, a holding penalty against the Knights in the first quarter that called back a touchdown by Reed in the first quarter. At the moment, BCA needed the points to tie the game in response to Augusta Prep’s opening score.
It was a physical game from both teams, according to Lane, who added that the Knights tackled “extremely well,” despite the early slip up.
According to Lane, the imposing presence of the Cavaliers’ size gave the Knights some problems throughout the game, which particularly affected protections in all three phases. Adding to the protections issue going into the game, starting center Cade Martin had to sit out due to an unrelated injury.
Fortunately for the Knights, however, sophomore Robert York stepped up to fill Martin’s place with an impressive performance.
“We were able to see that he is certainly a part of the equation going forward with the offensive line,” Lane said. “So, we found some more depth there.”
By halftime, the Knights were up 14-7 behind a scoring connection between senior quarterback Ben Reed and junior receiver Elijah Goddard.
Thanks to Coach Lane’s rallying of the troops during halftime, the team came back ready to “wear them down and control the clock," and the Knights were successful at making the necessary adjustments to pull out the win.
With 19 starters, Lane hopes to find more depth across the entire team to provide some relief to those who play both sides of the ball or a lot of snaps as the team heads to its second game.
Looking forward to week two, the Knights will hit the road for its matchup with the Cherokee Christian Warriors in Woodstock Friday, Aug. 26.
