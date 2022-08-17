Junior running back Joshua Adams has thoroughly impressed those around him on the football field, especially Bethlehem Christian Academy’s (BCA) head coach Bruce Lane.
Lane has referred to Adams as “one of the most hardworking kids” that he has ever coached. For context, Lane has been a football coach for almost four decades.
This comes because Adams takes every snap head-on with intensity, whether in the game or in practice. According to Lane, this is what caused him to come into his own last season as the starter in the backfield.
Last year, Adams had over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground for the Knights. He hopes to continue this level of production this season with an increased role after losing key offensive players to graduation last season.
However, he doesn’t concern himself with his own production as much as the team’s success. He is looking to lead BCA to another positive record after finishing with a 7-5 record last season.
Furthermore, he wants the team to grow as a unit and wants to influence the younger, less experienced players on the team, similar to what the upperclassmen did for him during his first two years.
He wants to lead the offense through his production. His offensive line is projected to be one of the best in their region, so he wants to be just as good as his linemen. As a team, he wants the run game to be formidable on Friday nights. What’s more, he plays linebacker on defense, and he wants to make sure that he leads the defense as well.
According to Lane, Adams has a “throwback” player feel with the physicality that he plays with, comparing his aggression to that of ironman-style football from back during his own playing days. This directly correlates to Adams’ favorite National Football League (NFL) player Nick Chubb, who is known as one of the most daunting power backs in professional football.
Standing at 5’10, Adams has the frame of a running backs who dominate on Friday nights. As such, when coupled with his refined skills from last season, he feels as if he has no particular weaknesses.
“I wouldn't really say I have a weakness, but if I can improve one area of my game would probably be my breakaway speed,” Adams said.
Adams has always enjoyed the game of football. He grew up playing with his older brothers, who influenced his love for the game. Perhaps, playing with older competition influenced his present-day aggression. Furthermore, outside of going to battle with his teammates on Friday nights, his favorite aspect of football is being able to “physically dominate” his opponent, which may have also stemmed from his younger days of football.
Adams hopes to continue his football journey past his high school days by finding a college to play with, following graduation. Conceivably, if he continues this level of production, he will be able to find that home under the tutelage of Lane, who has a history of sending players to the next level of ball.
