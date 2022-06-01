Ashley Caldwell was named Bethlehem Christian Academy's Teacher of the Year.
Caldwell was the junior high school finalist and was chosen among three finalists, one from each school at BCA, including Ashley Stoltz, the academy finalist, and Tim Wood, the high school finalist.
"Ashley is not only a favorite among all of our students - she is a bright light of love and fun to all that know and love her," said BCA in an online post.
"This extraordinary trio was so deserving and so well selected."
