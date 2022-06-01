The Bethlehem Christian Academy Track team honored its athletes with a dinner and Awards Recognition. Members of the Junior High and Varsity teams were for their hard work and participation this spring.
Middle School Awards
Girls Best Runner-Kinley McCreary
Best Field Event-Olivia Toler
Boys Best Runner-Jax Meaders
Best Field-Cooper Bowman, Grant Goodman
Varsity Girls
Best Sprinter-Ashlyn Shafer
Best Distance-Kyllee Dunn
Best Jumper-Kate Broom
Best Thrower-Ivey Swanson
Varsity Boys
Best Jumper-Timmy Doolittle
Best Thrower-Nate Campbell (All-Star athlete)
Best Distance-Presley Wade
Best Sprinter-Elijah Goddard
All-State - Elijah Goddard
Senior Awards
Chandler Cavoretto
JoJo Adams
Logan Garmon
Jesse Hutcheson
