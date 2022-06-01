The Bethlehem Christian Academy Track team honored its athletes with a dinner and Awards Recognition. Members of the Junior High and Varsity teams were for their hard work and participation this spring.

Middle School Awards

Girls Best Runner-Kinley McCreary

Best Field Event-Olivia Toler

Boys Best Runner-Jax Meaders

Best Field-Cooper Bowman, Grant Goodman

Varsity Girls

Best Sprinter-Ashlyn Shafer

Best Distance-Kyllee Dunn

Best Jumper-Kate Broom

Best Thrower-Ivey Swanson

Varsity Boys

Best Jumper-Timmy Doolittle

Best Thrower-Nate Campbell (All-Star athlete)

Best Distance-Presley Wade

Best Sprinter-Elijah Goddard

All-State - Elijah Goddard

Senior Awards

Chandler Cavoretto

JoJo Adams

Logan Garmon

Jesse Hutcheson

