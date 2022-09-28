During Storm Preparedness Month, it was brought to the attention of Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) that not many people know or understand what EMA means on the Barrow County Emergency Services logo.
BCES provides four different but related services, including fire protection, 911, emergency medical services and EMA.
The Emergency Management Agency, or “EMA” for short, protects communities by coordinating and integrating all activities necessary involved in disaster preparedness and response.
This includes the process to build, sustain and improve the capability to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters.
EMA is also responsible for ensuring that local, state and federal requirements are met, which is necessary for local governments to receive grant funding and also reimbursements during declared disasters such as Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Penny Clack currently serves as the EMA Director for Barrow County.
EMA develops and maintains several different plans to ensure the readiness of all of Barrow County to include the municipalities. The Local Emergency Operation Plan (LEOP) designates activities that are necessary following a disaster and who is responsible for that activity.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan utilizes historical data and an evaluation of Barrow County to determine what events are most likely to occur in the county (such as severe thunderstorms, ice storms, etc.) and identifies strategies that the County and Cities can undertake to minimize the impact of such events on our citizens should they occur.
Clack played a large role in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic in Barrow County, coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to ensure all needed supplies were available and first responders kept up with the ever changing protocols during the pandemic.
This is one example of the way EMA works inside Barrow County.
Barrow County EMA also has two organizations under their watch which include the Local Emergency Planning Committee as well as the Community Emergency Response Team.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee is composed of local businesses and government officials. The committee collaborates to make sure it's prepared to prevent, respond and rebuild after disasters. The Community Emergency Response Team is made up of citizen volunteers who are trained to respond and assist in relief from natural or man-made disasters.
Currently the Barrow County Emergency Management Agency is working on a Continuity of Operations Plan or “COOP” plan for short, for all Barrow County Governmental Offices.
This plan outlines how divisions or departments will perform essential operations during long term disasters as well as succession of leadership if potential disruption occurs. This plan helps to ensure that Barrow County Government will be able to provide necessary services to citizens should normal operations be disrupted for a period of time.
EMA also conducts exercises (scenario based training activity) for various departments and organizations to evaluate their readiness for different events and help them identify ways to improve their plans.
Another function is to provide education to agencies, groups and the community.
If you would like further information regarding the EMA program, please contact director Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or 770-307-2987 ext. 1842.
