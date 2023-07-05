The Barrow County Board of Commissioners and Chief Alan Schuman recognized three members from Barrow County Emergency Services Engine 4 last week for their heroic efforts and willingness to go above and beyond to serve residents of the county.
On June 7, BCES Engine 4 was near the Auburn Ingles when the group encountered an accident. Among the injured was an elderly woman who had just finished shopping for food and medicine for her husband. When the woman was informed that she needed to go to the hospital, she anxiously told members of Engine 4 that she needed to get home to deliver her husband his medicine. The engine crew offered to take the medicine to her husband. Acting officer Alexandra McCain and firefighters Jeremy Mixon and and John Park delivered the food and medicine to the woman’s home, where they met her husband and another family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.