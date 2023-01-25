On Friday, Jan. 13, personnel with Barrow County Emergency Services gathered at Bethlehem Church for its annual awards banquet. The night was an occasion to recognize some members of the department for their exemplary service last year as well as some partnerships with community members.
“We have an incredible group of men and women in this department that work hard all year and we want to recognize them for their dedication to the citizens of Barrow County and this department,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “We also want to award some of the folks who went above and beyond in their work.”
