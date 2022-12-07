On Nov. 11, Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) hosted a recruit graduation ceremony that saw nine personnel graduate from recruit to firefighters.
“After a rigorous 13 weeks of training that tested both their physical and academic abilities, they are ready to join their peers on shift,” stated Captain Brett Skinner. “Each one of them performed at the highest level and completed the program with their heads held high.”
The graduating class was comprised of Firefighters Tim Lewis, Emily Hamilton, Kyle Fabianich, Jesse Willingham, Austin Smith, Tim Lisk, Josh Lindsay, Hayden Hoffman and Bailey Rhodes.
The rookies are now certified as Firefighter 2 and working on fire engines.
Through recruit class they learned not only what firefighting was like, but also how to work together as a team, which is important in the firefighting career. “We are proud of each and every one of them,” said Lieutenant Nic Bourchier. “They came together and overcame challenges that not everyone can. They are off to a great start in their careers.”
Three of the graduates earned special recognition. Receiving the Top Rung Award as the top graduate was Firefighter Josh Lindsay. Receiving the Academic Excellence Award for having the highest GPA was Firefighter Timothy Lisk and the Fire Ground Excellence Award for having the highest level of skills on the training ground was Firefighter Emily Hamilton.
Barrow County Emergency Services is currently in the process of hiring for the next recruit class. To become part of this high quality team, apply soon at Barrow County Georgia Human Resources Department (barrowga.org) and click on the Employment Opportunities page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.