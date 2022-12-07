On Nov. 11, Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) hosted a recruit graduation ceremony that saw nine personnel graduate from recruit to firefighters.

“After a rigorous 13 weeks of training that tested both their physical and academic abilities, they are ready to join their peers on shift,” stated Captain Brett Skinner. “Each one of them performed at the highest level and completed the program with their heads held high.”

