BCES joins ceremony to honor veteran

Members of Barrow County Emergency Services joined hundreds of people to welcome to their home a 10 year Army veteran and his wife and three children. Pictured (from left): Captain Nic Bourchier, Lieutenant John Rivers, Captain Shannon Faulkner, Firefighter Josh Fisher.

 Submitted photo

Members of Barrow County Emergency Services joined hundreds of people to welcome to their home, a 10 year Army veteran and his wife and three children.

“The Built to Honor organization built this family a mortgage free home just inside of Gwinnett County and invited us to attend with our ladder truck,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “We were honored to fly the American Flag off our aerial as part of the ceremony.”

