BCES joins ceremony to honor veteran

Members of Barrow County Emergency Services joined hundreds of people to welcome to their home, a 10 year Army veteran and his wife and three children.
“The Built to Honor organization built this family a mortgage free home just inside of Gwinnett County and invited us to attend with our ladder truck,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “We were honored to fly the American Flag off our aerial as part of the ceremony.”
The US Army Staff Sargent enlisted at the age of 22 years old. He served with honor, earning three Army Commendation Medals, among others awards. After 10 years of service to the American people, his career unexpectedly ended in medical retirement in 2022.
The family moved to a temporary home in Georgia and placed their belongings into storage, only to have them stolen from the unit just a few days later. Not having their own home has placed a lot of stress on the family. The former Sargent is looking to use his skills to train as a law enforcement officer or a firefighter.
Last week, the family was able to take a big step into their future, by receiving this home built by Built to Honor and Operation Homefront. “Our crew was honored to be a part of such an incredible blessing to a family that has sacrificed for our freedoms,” said Chief Shuman. “We welcome them to being our neighbor and want them to know we truly appreciate their sacrifice.”
(0) comments
