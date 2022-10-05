In 2021, Georgia Forestry stopped issuing burn permits in the state of Georgia and turned responsibilities over to local jurisdictions, with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) taking over the responsibility for local residents.

“We have worked with an organization that specializes in this type of permitting in order to make it efficient and as easy as possible for our citizens,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “On Tuesday September 27, our Board of Commissioners approved the process so that we can have it in place for the upcoming outdoor burn season.”

