In 2021, Georgia Forestry stopped issuing burn permits in the state of Georgia and turned responsibilities over to local jurisdictions, with Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) taking over the responsibility for local residents.
“We have worked with an organization that specializes in this type of permitting in order to make it efficient and as easy as possible for our citizens,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “On Tuesday September 27, our Board of Commissioners approved the process so that we can have it in place for the upcoming outdoor burn season.”
Citizens must obtain an outdoor burn ban prior to igniting any controlled outdoor fire.
This will apply to any citizen in Barrow County, with the exception of those inside the city limits of Winder as they have their own system.
Citizens who are conducting control burns must follow the EPA Outdoor Burning Regulations. These can be found at Burn Types | Environmental Protection Division (georgia.gov)
“We are happy to be able to offer this to our citizens as we move in to another season of burning,” stated Fire Marshal Captain Glen Cain.
“We encourage citizens to stay with the fire and to follow all safety precautions while burning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.