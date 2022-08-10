Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) recently promoted Sean Cowan to the rank of lieutenant to fill a vacant position. Lieutenant Cowan also completed his paramedic certification in July.
Lieutenant Cowan joined BCES as a fire recruit in May 2018. Since completing his recruit training, Cowan began working on certifications to help advance his career. He has completed fire officer 1 and 2 and is working on completing his fire science and paramedicine degrees.
